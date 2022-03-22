Instagram Is Big Money for Selena Gomez

From movies to albums, Selena Gomez has been in entertainment for a long time and has made plenty of money over the years. If you think that’s a lot, wait until you find out how much she makes per Instagram post. According to the Instagram Rich List, yes, that’s a thing. Selena rakes in $1,486,000 per Instagram post. Oh, and along with that are brand sponsorships from Coach that reached $10 million and $30 million from Puma. And she’s only 5th on the list!
Kylie Jenner who is the woman with the most followers on Instagram is #4 raking in $1,494,000 per post. Ariana Grande is 3rd making about $1,510,000 per post. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is #2 on the list making $1,523,000 per post.
The number 1 money making celebrity on Instagram? Oh, that’s soccer star Christiano Ronaldo making a whopping $1,604,000 PER POST!
Have you made money being a brand sponsor on Instagram?