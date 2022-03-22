      Weather Alert

Instagram Is Big Money for Selena Gomez

Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:20am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

From movies to albums, Selena Gomez has been in entertainment for a long time and has made plenty of money over the years. If you think that’s a lot, wait until you find out how much she makes per Instagram post.  According to the Instagram Rich List, yes, that’s a thing. Selena rakes in $1,486,000 per Instagram post. Oh, and along with that are brand sponsorships from Coach that reached $10 million and $30 million from Puma. And she’s only 5th on the list!

Kylie Jenner who is the woman with the most followers on Instagram is #4 raking in $1,494,000 per post. Ariana Grande is 3rd making about $1,510,000 per post. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is #2 on the list making $1,523,000 per post.

The number 1 money making celebrity on Instagram? Oh, that’s soccer star Christiano Ronaldo making a whopping $1,604,000 PER POST!

Have you made money being a brand sponsor on Instagram?

TAGS
Ariana Grande Christiano Ronaldo Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Kylie Jenner Selena Gomez
POPULAR POSTS
The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
The Story Behind The Viral Video Of A Boy Talking To His Dad In Heaven
Missed Connections: Tech Love and Apartment + Boyfriend
Vet Soothes A Scared Dog At The Vet
Ellen Degeneres' Last Talk Show Episode Airs May 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On