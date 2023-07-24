Inside Pics From Selena Gomez’s Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez had two big birthday parties for her 31st!

She threw a Barbie party with friends and screened Greta Gerwig’s film in a private theater. Selena and her guests also wore bright Barbie pink outfits. Her little sister, Gracie, attended the event. The theme continued with Barbie-inspired food. There were big sugar cookies with “Selena” written on them and a big Barbie pink cake with “HBD Selena” written on it.

Selena’s second party was traditional, where she wore a stunning red dress by Bottega Veneta. The second party guest list included Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Connar Franklin, Karol G, Benny Blanco, and Sabrina Claudio. Selena raised mental health awareness on her birthday. She asked for donations to the Rare Impact Fund instead of gifts. The fund, started by the singer, aims to reduce mental health stigma and provide resources for support.