“Inside Out 2” Becomes Fastest Animated Movie To Make $1 Billion

Source: YouTube

It took just 19 days, but Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is the first movie to surpass $1 billion at the box office. In week three, it took in another $57.4 million bringing the global total domestic box office, making it the fastest animated film to reach this milestone.

A Quiet Place: Day One also had a big weekend, earning a franchise-best opening of $53 million to secure second place.