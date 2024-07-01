“Inside Out 2” Becomes Fastest Animated Movie To Make $1 Billion
July 1, 2024 8:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube
It took just 19 days, but Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is the first movie to surpass $1 billion at the box office. In week three, it took in another $57.4 million bringing the global total domestic box office, making it the fastest animated film to reach this milestone.
A Quiet Place: Day One also had a big weekend, earning a franchise-best opening of $53 million to secure second place.
