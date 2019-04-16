Inside Notre Dame Cathedral After Surviving Raging Fires; $339 Million Pledged To Rebuild

The world stood in utter shock yesterday watching one of its’ most beloved landmarks and churches burn through 12 hours of raging flames. But it still stands.

Crowds gathered around the cathedral as it burned to sing “Ave Maria” for the church.

Salma Hayek and her family alongside husband French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, have pledged $113 million dollars to help rebuild Notre Dame. Following their lead, French billionaire Bernard Arnault has pledged $226 million.

