Influencer Helps Sell Out Food Wish List For Elementary Summer Food Program

June 24, 2024 7:22AM EDT
An influencer helped an elementary school with a goal to keep handing out free meals to kids this summer in 15 minutes!

An elementary school in Mississippi wanted to keep handing out free meals to kids this summer through a program called Backpack Buddies.  But they didn’t have enough food until an influencer named Matthew Bounds stepped in to help.  He and his 1.4 million followers got all the donations the program needed!

 

94% of Pineville Elementary students qualify for free or reduced lunch. Across Mississippi, the average is 77% of students who qualify.
