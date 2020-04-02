Indiana Restaurant Owner Gets ‘Joe Exotic’ Haircut To Raise Money For His Employees

      Breaking News
Desperate times call for desperate hairstyles.

Jake Burgess owns several restaurants around the state, including two FoxGardin locations and one food truck. According to a post on the FoxGardin Instagram page, these restaurants have “suspended operations until further notice.” At least one of his locations, in Fortville, Ind., will offer carryout and delivery, however.

So to raise money for his workers, he decided to livestream a fundraiser asking viewers to buy gift cards or make donations to workers through Venmo. He promised if it got at least 1,000 views, he’d get a Joe Exotic aka ‘Tiger King’ haircut. Well…it got over 3,400 views.

Burgess’ new hairdo was cut by Carly Sparks, who shared images of the transformation on social media.

 

“I’m going to jail,” Burgess told the Indy Star in regards to his new look. “With a haircut like this, you go to jail,” he said. “Oh my God. Give me a tiger right now. I’m running for governor.”

 

