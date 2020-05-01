Indiana Releases Five-Stage Plan to Reopen #BackOnTrack
Happy African American waitress holding an open sign at a restaurant and looking at the camera smiling
Governor Holcomb has outlined a brand new five-stage plan to reopen Indiana, and it is completely different then Kentucky.
We are currently in stage one.
Stage two: May 4
- Social gatherings of up to 25 people
- Restaurants open at 50% capacity starting May 11
- Indoor worship services can resume May 8
Stage three: May 24
- at-risk people can venture out cautiously
- pools, campgrounds, playgrounds, and gyms open with restrictions
- movie theaters open at 50% capacity
- malls, food courts open at 50% capacity
Stage four: June 14
- fairs, festivals, sports events may resume
- retail and restaurants at full capacity
- restrictions lifted at water, amusement parks