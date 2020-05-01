      Breaking News
Indiana Releases Five-Stage Plan to Reopen #BackOnTrack

May 1, 2020 @ 3:58pm
Governor Holcomb has outlined a brand new five-stage plan to reopen Indiana, and it is completely different then Kentucky.

We are currently in stage one.

Stage two: May 4

  • Social gatherings of up to 25 people
  • Restaurants open at 50% capacity starting May 11
  • Indoor worship services can resume May 8

Stage three: May 24

  • at-risk people can venture out cautiously
  • pools, campgrounds, playgrounds, and gyms open with restrictions
  • movie theaters open at 50% capacity
  • malls, food courts open at 50% capacity

Stage four: June 14

  • fairs, festivals, sports events may resume
  • retail and restaurants at full capacity
  • restrictions lifted at water, amusement parks
