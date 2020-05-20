Indiana Moving Up Date for Next Phase: Pools, Gyms, Playgrounds, and More Open Friday
Family swimming underwater
THIS JUST IN! Indiana’s Governor Holcomb announced Wednesday that he is moving up Phase 3 of the reopening plan to allow more things to open in time for the holiday weekend!
Starting this FRIDAY, community pools, gyms, playgrounds, campgrounds, basketball courts (and similar facilities) will open!
Mall common areas and movie theaters will be able to open at 50% capacity, and retail stores can open up to 75% capacity.
Groups of 100 people or less will be permitted. Summer day camps opening up June 1st.
