      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Indiana Moving Up Date for Next Phase: Pools, Gyms, Playgrounds, and More Open Friday

May 20, 2020 @ 3:20pm
Family swimming underwater

THIS JUST IN! Indiana’s Governor Holcomb announced Wednesday that he is moving up Phase 3 of the reopening plan to allow more things to open in time for the holiday weekend!

Starting this FRIDAY, community pools, gyms, playgrounds, campgrounds, basketball courts (and similar facilities) will open!

Mall common areas and movie theaters will be able to open at 50% capacity, and retail stores can open up to 75% capacity.

Groups of 100 people or less will be permitted. Summer day camps opening up June 1st.

Read more here!

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 holcomb Indiana phase 3 reopen
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE