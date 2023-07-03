99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Tops Weekend Box Office With An “Underwhelming” $60 Million

July 3, 2023 11:46AM EDT
It’s Harrison Ford’s swan song playing Indiana Jones and he didn’t see quite the turnout studio executives were hoping for. The movie won at the box office but only made $60 million. They hope it has legs and word of mouth will keep bringing in audiences because they have to make $295 million to break EVEN. At that price tag, it’s one of the most expensive movies EVER.

Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings landed in fourth place for its second weekend, but lost 52% of the audience from its debut.

