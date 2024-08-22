Incredible Video Of A Teen Saved From A Burning Car

Source: YouTube

Officer Austin Williams in Long Peak, Utah responded to a car fire that had a teenager trapped inside!

the car burst into flames after crashing into a tree. Officer Williams tried to pry the door open but it’s jammed, and it was too hot for him to continue alone. He said the most heart wrenching part was having to wait for backup while watching the scared teen yell for him to help! Once more officers arrived, they had a fire extinguisher and tied a rope to the door attaching it to a patrol car. They were able to yank the door open that way and get him out.

The teen suffered burns on 20 percent of his body, mostly his back and has had several surgeries. He is expected to recover.