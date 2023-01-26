99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Incident Report From Jeremy Renner’s Accident Sets The Scene

January 26, 2023 7:32AM EST
Share

More is now known thanks the incident report from the Nevada sheriff’s office in what led to Jeremy Renner getting crushed by his 14,000 pound snow plow New Year’s Day. He was trying to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when it happened. He was pulling his nephew’s truck out of snow and got out “without setting the emergency break.”  It started sliding sideways, and when Renner tried to stop it, that’s when he was crushed underneath it.  They note that “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident” as the brake indicator light in the snowplow wasn’t working. So it appears Renner may have thought he set the brake but didn’t.

The accident left Renner with 30 broken bones and he’s now undergoing physical therapy at home.

More about:
accident
incident report
Jeremy Renner
nephew
Nevada sheriff's office
snowplow

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
3

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
4

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE