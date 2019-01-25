In Case You Were Wondering: Michael Strahan And Kelly Ripa Don’t Speak

We’re sure you were wondering about it and maybe even losing sleep over if “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa are good after all the drama between them?

It’s been nearly three years since he left “Live! With Kelly and Michael”. He admits he no longer talks to his former “Live!” co-star after their fallout over how he left the show. They worked together for nearly 4 years and he credits her for teaching him the ins and outs of TV presenting. But he said after he didn’t give her a heads up about leaving for ‘GMA’: “I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you.”

 

