In Case You Needed a Reason To Drink Wine Today…

Today the world unites in celebration of something that knows no political affiliation and it’s a celebration we can all get behind.

While some are celebrating our great institution known as the presidency, there are others who are celebrating another great holiday. Today is national drink wine day. Or as it’s known in my house…Monday.

Whatever you do, don’t let someone tell you that it’s a school night and you shouldn’t be indulging in a glass or 6 of wine. No…you’re an adult and thus can do whatever you like. After all, wine has plenty of health benefits. Also, it’s basically just fermented fruit. So if anyone gives you a hard time for downing an entire bottle of wine, just tell them you downed a bottle of grapes.

So let’s all raise a glass in celebration of the one thing we can all agree on. WINE!