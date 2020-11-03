      Weather Alert

In Case You Don’t Want To Cook For Thanksgiving…Here’s Tons Of Options

Nov 3, 2020 @ 6:31am
Thanksgiving Roast Turkey Dinner

In the year marked by ordering subscription meal kits and online grocery deliveries to make life survivable from the confines of your own home, turkey day should be no different.  Here are eight different meal subscription companies and their Thanksgiving offerings to find the best, the fanciest and the ones that simply get the job done.

The HelloFresh Thanksgiving box features a full turkey or beef dinner with sides and a dessert. Depending on the size of said feast, they are offering a smaller-portioned option that feeds four to six guests a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin dinner with a sherry thyme jus, and a more traditional roast turkey with garlic-herb butter and gravy that serves eight to ten. Both options also come with the ingredients for mashed potatoes, smoky maple Brussels sprouts, ciabatta stuffing with chicken sausage and cranberries, and an orange cinnamon cranberry sauce. Both  boxes also feature an apple ginger crisp with a cinnamon pecan crumble. You do not need to be an existing subscriber of HelloFresh to order either box. Orders are due by Nov. 19 and deliveries are currently slated for Nov. 17-Nov. 24.

 

Home Chef’s Thanksgiving option is a build-your-own box, with a choice of sides and dessert. This one is a great choice for the person that wants the normalcy of cooking a full Thanksgiving spread without the crowded grocery store. This is a build-your-own box, in which every item from the turkey to the sides can be curated according to your preferences. The star of the meal is the turkey breast roast, which serves eight to 10 guests and takes about two hours to heat after thawed. FIND THAT HERE.

Another fan of the customizable menu, Blue Apron released both a Thanksgiving Meal Prep Feast and the option to mix and match. Both can serve up to eight guests, so the real question is if they prefer a traditional turkey or a pork roast dinner.  The full turkey meal includes the bird, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, roasted carrots in ginger syrup, mushroom braised collard greens, cheesy cornbread, sage gravy and cranberry sauce and a peanut-glazed apple and persimmon crumble for dessert. The mix-and-match menu features a spiced pork roast instead of the turkey and comes with options to include any or all of the sides and dessert above.

Gobble is offering a Thanksgiving box this year and, surprise, a gobbler is one of the main features. The box will include a 60-ounce turkey breast (in a self-cook bag), gravy, potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, veggie stuffing, roasted balsamic Brussels sprouts, biscuits with maple butter and roasted yams with pecan and brown sugar crumble to finish the meal. The box serves four people and customers will have to order by Nov. 16, but with limited quantity; it will be dependent on how long supplies last.

Good news for the vegetarians and vegans: no boring Tofurky for you this year. Purple Carrot is offering a full spread serving four with a main course of a Hasselback butternut squash with cider glaze and rosemary pistachio Dukkah spice mix, followed by sides of ciabatta stuffing and roasted Brussels sprouts. For dessert, a pear cranberry crisp with walnut crumble. The kit also comes with sides of gravy and cranberry sauce to satisfy the Thanksgiving originalists out there. All orders must be placed before Nov. 17 to ensure delivery by the holiday. A current subscription is necessary for the Thanksgiving Box, but it can be canceled after the one-time purchase.

Martha Stewart ditched the box this year and instead is providing an a la carte selection for her subscribers. Her subscription company, Martha & Marley Spoon, is offering a more DIY approach this year, with an appetizer, three sides and two dessert recipes to pick and choose from. The main course is on you to prep and cook, and the rest will be included in the order as part of your weekly selection. The appetizer will be a barbecue meatball, bean dip and chips, and the sides include cream cheese mashed potatoes and green beans, cheesy sausage stuffing, and parmesan-thyme biscuits with honey-glazed roasted vegetables. For dessert, cream cheese-swirled pumpkin pie with chocolate shortbread crust and a Pink Lady apple crisp. You can pick a minimum of two recipes, and up to all six for delivery. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and come in two serving sizes: The couples plan recipes serve six to eight people and the family plan recipes serve eight to 10.

Freshly is offering a ready-to-eat option on their menu this year, featuring the classics. The Carved Thanksgiving Dinner with Green Bean Saute & Toasted Pecans meal serves one and takes three minutes to reheat and enjoy. The meal features mashed potatoes as a side and is topped with garlic gravy and bacon bits for the beans. The Freshly team of chefs will also be posting tips on ways to elevate the microwavable-meal, including plating techniques and recommendations for pairings. You have to be subscribed to a meal plan to enjoy this Thanksgiving offer, and subscription packages come in a variety of sizes: four, six, 10 or 12 meals per week, with pricing per meal starting at $8.49.

TAGS
Home Meal subscription options Thanksgiving
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About "Red Flags" On "The Bachelorette"
Here's Why "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Leaves Early
'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE