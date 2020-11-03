In Case You Don’t Want To Cook For Thanksgiving…Here’s Tons Of Options
Thanksgiving Roast Turkey Dinner
In the year marked by ordering subscription meal kits and online grocery deliveries to make life survivable from the confines of your own home, turkey day should be no different. Here are eight different meal subscription companies and their Thanksgiving offerings to find the best, the fanciest and the ones that simply get the job done.
The HelloFresh Thanksgiving box features a full turkey or beef dinner with sides and a dessert. Depending on the size of said feast, they are offering a smaller-portioned option that feeds four to six guests a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin dinner with a sherry thyme jus, and a more traditional roast turkey with garlic-herb butter and gravy that serves eight to ten. Both options also come with the ingredients for mashed potatoes, smoky maple Brussels sprouts, ciabatta stuffing with chicken sausage and cranberries, and an orange cinnamon cranberry sauce. Both boxes also feature an apple ginger crisp with a cinnamon pecan crumble. You do not need to be an existing subscriber of HelloFresh to order either box. Orders are due by Nov. 19 and deliveries are currently slated for Nov. 17-Nov. 24.