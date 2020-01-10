Impossible Meat Possibly Less Healthy
The plant-based, “impossible” fast food craze has been sweeping across the country, but there are a few possibilities you might want to look into before making any major meal decisions. There are plenty that might choose these items as a healthy alternative to traditional fast food rather than due to being vegetarian or vegan. Get this though peeps, meat-free doesn’t necessarily mean an option is always better for you. (Shocking I know)
I might be typing this in the spirit of proving people that choose these options are not better- I mean healthier than me, but that’s neither here nor there, I have FACTS. If you are thinking of trying one of the meat alternatives, make sure your motives are sound, or at least that you check the nutritional stats!
Burger King’s popular Impossible Whopper might have 30 fewer calories than the regular Whopper, but a gram more of sugar! At Dunkin, opting for a Beyond Sausage sandwich would provide a lesser intake of calories, but the same amount of sugar. A regular cheese slider at White Castle has just 170 calories and 2 grams of sugar, while an Impossible cheese slider contains 240 calories and the same amount of sugar. Even God’s gift to us all Qdroba is in on it! Their impossible protein contains 180 calories and 1 gram of sugar. In comparison, a serving of grilled chicken contains just 150 calories and 1 gram of sugar. You’ll save even more calories by opting for pork, which has just 140 calories and 1 gram of sugar in a single serving.
There’s nothing wrong with choosing plant based meat alternatives if that’s what you weirdos are into… just try not to seem healthier than thou whilst doing so.
(You might trigger an innocent blogger)