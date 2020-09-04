Imagine Your Boss Asking You To Do This??
SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 16: Gwyneth Paltrow speaks at Fast Company with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop at FC/LA: A Meeting Of The Most Creative Minds on May 16, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Gwyneth Paltrow had a wild request. Imagine going into the office and smelling your boss’s lady parts. Yep, that’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab staff did while making her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.
According to Goop Lab chief design and merchandising officer, Shaun Kearney, smelling Gwyneth’s lady bits for a new candle scent was “just another day at the office.”
“She’s the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products,” Kearney told Closer. Gwyn’s candle smells like geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed and sold out immediately. Gwyneth says she made the candle because “women have been taught to shame their body so having a candle that says “this smells like my vagina” on the coffee table is a punk rock statement.”
