Imagine Dragons Will Perform At College Football Playoff Championship Game Halftime Show

College football fans, we have a halftime performance for the College Football Playoff championship game! Imagine Dragons will perform on January 7th at the game in Santa Clara, California!

Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform multiple songs at their set too! It is officially the second consecutive season that the College Football Playoff will feature a Super-Bowl like halftime performance for its television audience and we are not complaining! Last year Kendrick Lamar performed at the game in Atlanta!

The band’s song “Natural” has also been used as the ESPN theme song for the college network’s football promotions. This should have been a sign that this was the band they were gonna pick!

School band geeks out there, no worries! You have not been forgotten! The school bands will still perform at halftime of the game in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This news is all so exciting!! EEEP!!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cord & Tish Will Once Again Host Rose Parade Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled on Hailey Bieber Growing Up in EPIC Carpool Karaoke ‘Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Rumors Are Out–90s Girls Are Ecstatic! Who Will Take Over Hosting The Oscars Now That Kevin Hart Is Out? Kid Rock Responds To Getting Kicked Out Of Nashville’s Christmas Parade In The Best Way Meet The Women Competing For Bachelor Colton’s Heart
Comments