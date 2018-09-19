Imagine Dragons Raises Over $2 Million To Fight Childhood Cancer…The Reason Why Will Make You Weep

Imagine Dragons raised more than $2.1 million dollars for the fight against childhood cancer….and the backstory will make you WEEP UNCONTROLLABLY.

They tweeted about the money raised at the Tyler Robinson Foundation Gala. The Tyler Robinson Foundation was started to honor 16 year-old Tyler Robinson, who passed away from a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyoscarcoma. He was a huge fan of Imagine Dragons. He went to an acoustic show a few years ago and the band found out about him, they dedicated their hit “It’s Time” to him, which was fitting since his favorite lyric “The road to heaven runs through miles of clouded hell” is in that song.

They got to know Tyler after that, and after he passed away, they made a point to attend and perform at the gala every year. And yep…they always make sure to play “It’s Time” in Tyler’s honor. This was their fifth appearance at the annual gala, and they were joined by fellow performers illusionist Criss Angel and the entire Impractical Jokers team.

our 5th @trfdotorg Gala raised $2.1 million for kids with cancer and their families. we couldn't have done it without all of you. huge huge thanks to @joelmchale, @truTVjokers, @goldenknights, @crissangel and too many others to name who made it a night we won't ever forget. pic.twitter.com/6U4pUtYxhh — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) September 18, 2018

#FeelsGood