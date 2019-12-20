Imagine Dragons Announce Hiatus
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: Frontman Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during a stop of the band's Evolve World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on September 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Bad news for the fans with arguably the best name in fan history…
Fire Breathers, your beloved hit makers have decide to take a bit of a break, according to the band’s vocalist, Dan Reynolds. The reason? He and the crew want to have free time to devote time to their families and friends.
In an interview with CNN, Reynolds said, “We have decided to take some time to reconnect with our family and friends. We have worked very hard for a decade, we all want to rediscover what it is to be a father, friend or son.” Reynolds wanted to explain that he has just become a father, joining Wayne Sermon, the guitarist of the group. Adding, “I have a newborn baby and our guitarist also has a son, so we are trying to be parents and then, you know, when we take a little time, we will return. I’m sure it will be soon. ”
The fellas got their start in 2009 with the release of their EP Hell and Silences, even though it was really in 2012 that they began to set the music industry ablaze with their first album, Night Visions. Demons and Radioactive, singles from that tape are still two of their most listened to songs.
To be honest they haven’t slowed much since. With Smoke + Mirrors arriving in 2015 with songs like: I Bet My Life or Shots. Envolve coming in 2017, with one of their most acclaimed songs: Thunder. With Origins coming just a year later and almost nonstop touring for each album maybe they’ve earned a little break! Do you trust Dan’s word that they’ll be back soon?