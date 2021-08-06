      Weather Alert

IKEA Released a Meatball-Scented Candle

Aug 6, 2021 @ 4:51pm
100% Lamb -Greek Meatball Platter - Photographed on Hasselblad H3D2-39mb Camera

We’ve seen candles come in all different kinds of scents from fresh-cut grass, to linen, to Gwyneth Paltrow’s hoo-hah. Well, IKEA says, “hold our beer!”

IKEA is known for its cheap modern style furniture and their Swedish meatballs.  It finally happened. IKEA has just released their new candle that will have your home smelling like IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs! People have been hoping for this marriage for years!

The HUVUDROLL meatball-scented candle is a part of their store in Box, which is a collection of things they are giving away through their loyalty program. Customers can join their loyalty program through their website to enter to win their ‘Store in Box’ reward.

Are you a fan of IKEA’s Swedish Meatballs? Would you want it in a candle?

