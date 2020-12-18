Ikea Is Now Selling Tiny Homes
A shepherd's hut with open door beside a path to a small rustic shed, and a woman with two small children seated on the step.
As more and more people leave city life, the tiny home trend is on the rise and Ikea wants to ride that wave.
Ikea launched a line of customized trailers with everything including eco-friendly features like solar panels, composting toilets and an on-demand heated water supply. You’ll get a queen-size bed, fold-flat couch and storage. You can have a home designer outfit the space or build it yourself. Their first one took 60 days to build.
Prices start at $47,550.
MORE HERE