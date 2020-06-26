      Breaking News
IHOP is Shortening Its Menu to 2 Pages

Jun 26, 2020 @ 7:32am

Now before you get too worried, apparently the favorites are all still there! Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants have tweaked certain services to customers, and now IHOP is making a change by shortening its menu and many are excited about the change.

That’s right, IHOP will now have a menu of only two pages instead of the 12 pages that you’re used to seeing when you visit. The reason for the menu change is to allow restaurants to be able to get the ingredients needed to keep the restaurant going.

