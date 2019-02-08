IHOP Is Selling Giant Pancake “Pizzas” This Weekend For National Pizza Day

This year, IHOP would like to be known as “The IHOP Pancizzeria,” but only for a limited time.

In honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, IHOP will be creating “pancizzas” — or pancake pizzas — in three different varieties to curb your breakfast pizza cravings (that’s a thing, right?).

If you’d like to get your hands on a hot and fresh pancizza — available in original buttermilk, bacon and cheddar, and cupcake flavors — there’s a slight catch.

Not only is the chain cooking up these pancake ‘zas for just three days (Feb. 8 through Feb. 10), you’ll have to place your order for pickup or delivery through DoorDash.

Pizza is best when it’s delivered right to your door, anyway, no?