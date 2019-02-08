IHOP Is Selling Giant Pancake “Pizzas” This Weekend For National Pizza Day

This year, IHOP would like to be known as “The IHOP Pancizzeria,” but only for a limited time.

In honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, IHOP will be creating “pancizzas” — or pancake pizzas — in three different varieties to curb your breakfast pizza cravings (that’s a thing, right?).

 

If you’d like to get your hands on a hot and fresh pancizza — available in original buttermilk, bacon and cheddar, and cupcake flavors — there’s a slight catch.

Not only is the chain cooking up these pancake ‘zas for just three days (Feb. 8 through Feb. 10), you’ll have to place your order for pickup or delivery through DoorDash.

Pizza is best when it’s delivered right to your door, anyway, no?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B Debuts Second Pepsi Commercial Ellen Shaves Off Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman’s Beard for Charity Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Album Has Made Me And The Internet Very Emotional Nicki Minaj Named As One Of The Highest Selling Artists Of The Century Post Malone Spotted at Chicken Fingers Restaurant In Utah This Company Is Making Sure You Show Some ‘Self-Love’ This Valentine’s Day
Comments