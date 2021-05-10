IHOP Is Hosting Milkshake Monday In Long Island Thanks To Adam Sandler
It is Milkshake Monday today at IHOP and you have Adam Sandler to thank.
ICYMI: A TikTok went viral that showed Adam Sandler leaving an IHOP after being told the wait time by the hostess. He responded to the video after it made its rounds online with one simple tweet stating: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”
At IHOP locations in Long Island, they will be donating $1 each to an organization called Comedy Gives Back. The mission of Comedy Gives Back is to be a safety net for the comedy community as their struggle amid forced closures of comedy clubs and venues due to COVID-19. Last year Adam headlined a Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid livestream to raise funds. Here’s hoping Adam especially can take advantage of this special deal!