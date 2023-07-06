IHOP Introducing Pancake Tacos
July 6, 2023 9:23AM EDT
IHOP is giving you a handheld pancake experience with new sweet and savory Pancake Tacos, but only through the end of this month.
- Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence.
- Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence.
- Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with salsa for a hint of spice.
- Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hashbrowns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping with pickles for an extra salty crunch.
The price is $6 for one order of three same-flavored tacos through July 30, 2023.
