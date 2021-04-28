IHOP Employee Doesn’t Recognize Adam Sandler…And Charms The Internet With Her Chill Reaction
To be fair…he had on a mask and it’s hard to recognize even our closest buddies with those things on.
But IHOP employee employee Dayanna Rodas lived that life and decided to tell Tik Tok about what happened. She posted a clown face filter on her face along with security camera footage of herself informing Sandler and one of his daughters that there would be a wait. The “Hamster Dance” song was a nice touch to go along with the caption: “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.”
Someone on Reddit commented: “He lives in my neighborhood and frequents one of the restaurants I do and he’s very down to earth,” (as spotted by Bro Bible). “Doubt he was mad he didn’t get preferential treatment, he’s always so chill.”
SOURCE