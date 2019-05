Igloo is celebrating summer by bringing back their Picnic Basket Cooler in pretty cool neon colors.

The bright-colored coolers were discontinued in 1995, but now the cooler is back as part of their “Throwback Collection.”

In the collection are the picnic cooler, a Playmate mini and water jug, and a half gallon water jug with flip-top spout.

The coolers are available at Urban Outfitters and range in price from $18 to $68.