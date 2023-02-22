Iggy Azalea Shares Clip Of New Song On Social Media

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center on September 24, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Iggy Azalea is coming in hot and has offered a snippet of a new song on social media. After promising fans new music this summer, the Australian rapper has posted a clip of a music video for the untitled track to her Instagram and Twitter pages. Careful, the clip contains a lot of the “B” word. 🙃

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

In the eye-popping clip, Iggy rides a jet ski and sunbathes on the deck of a super yacht. She also included a link to her OnlyFans page, where she charges $25 per month for a subscription to receive her X-rated content. “Link in bioooo lmaoooo (sic),” she captioned the video.

