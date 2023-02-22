99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Iggy Azalea Shares Clip Of New Song On Social Media

February 21, 2023 7:46PM EST
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center on September 24, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Iggy Azalea is coming in hot and has offered a snippet of a new song on social media.  After promising fans new music this summer, the Australian rapper has posted a clip of a music video for the untitled track to her Instagram and Twitter pages. Careful, the clip contains a lot of the “B” word. 🙃

 

 In the eye-popping clip, Iggy rides a jet ski and sunbathes on the deck of a super yacht.   She also included a link to her OnlyFans page, where she charges $25 per month for a subscription to receive her X-rated content. “Link in bioooo lmaoooo (sic),” she captioned the video.

Are you paying for any OnlyFans content? If so, what celeb has you hooked?

More about:
Iggy Azalea

