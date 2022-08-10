Iggy Azalea Is Coming Back To Music

Iggy Azalea claimed last year that she was retiring . . . but she just UN-retired. She says, quote, “Even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”
Iggy Azalea announces she will be making a return to music after announcing her retirement last year. pic.twitter.com/2Zqt1dnwoG
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2022
Tour is my favorite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say on here to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really. 😹🤷♀️
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 10, 2022
And she’s already back at it!
📹 | Iggy Azalea performing ‘Fancy’ at Xfinity Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q3VFVvMkMO
— Iggy Azalea Access (@AzaleaAccess) August 10, 2022
