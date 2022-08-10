      Weather Alert

Iggy Azalea Is Coming Back To Music

Aug 10, 2022 @ 6:48am

Iggy Azalea claimed last year that she was retiring . . . but she just UN-retired.  She says, quote, “Even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.  So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.  I’m coming back.  Cry about it.”

 

And she’s already back at it!

