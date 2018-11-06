If You Were Looking for an Six-Foot-Tall Edible Prince Harry, You’re in Luck!

A life-size cake depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on display during Cake International, The Sugarcraft, Cake Decorating and Baking Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, England, Friday Nov. 2, 2018. The show runs until Nov. 4. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

If you’ve been looking to take a bite of a yummy 6-foot-tall Prince Harry, then baker Laura Mason has got you covered! She’s also got you covered if you’re trying to take a bite of Princess Diana or William…but I don’t know if it will be as tasty.

Laura Mason from Brownhills, West Mids, has created life-size cakes of the royal family and spent more than 250 hours baking them!! That is over 10 DAYS STRAIGHT! By this I mean, 10 days with no sleep and not a minute to yourself which is not even humanly possible..or is it? The details are crazy incredible too! “It was my biggest challenge to date,” said Laura Mason. “The faces were the hardest part and half-way through I worried I didn’t have any likeness at all.”

The cakes were on display at the Cake International at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre and until November 4, however she says that she would love to make a cake of the royal baby in the future now that Meghan Markle is pregnant!

Now I know we are all wondering, how many people can these cakes feed. Well, the Harry & Meghan Cake had 300 eggs, 50 kg of fondant icing, and could feed up to 1,000 people!! By the way, everything is edible including the frames. Next time you make a cake, I better be one of those 1,000 people to eat it! That’s all I’m asking for!