If You Can’t Get Enough of Jonas Brothers “Sucker”…The Director’s Cut Is Here Sorry not sorry, but I’m officially on the Jonas Brothers bandwagon this time. Why? Their sense of family between the brothers, their significant others, and Kevin’s daughters is just too damn cute. Danielle JonasJoe JonasJonas BrothersKevin JonasNick JonasPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerSucker SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cruel Intentions Is Coming Back to Theaters To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Jennifer Lopez and Hires Joanna Gaines For Her Very Own Malibu ‘Fixer Upper’ The Jonas Brothers Take Over The Late Late Show…And Talk About How They Got Back Together Luke Perry Has Passed Away at Age 52 Comfy Cow Creates Custom Flavor to Celebrate Louisville Zoo’s 50th Anniversary ‘The Sandlot’ Is Making Its TV Revival With The Original Cast