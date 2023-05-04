If Selena Gomez Wasn’t At The Met Gala, Then What Are These Pictures?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Artificial intelligence is at it again… Maybe. Despite skipping the 2023 Met Gala, Selena Gomez was still seen in pictures at the event… BUT HOW?

A.I?

Someone may have trained AI to use pictures of both Selena and the Met Gala to render a sort of convincing picture of her there.

A fake report of Selena Gomez’s #MetGala look went viral and it’s the most-liked post on Twitter from last night’s event with 236K likes and counting. pic.twitter.com/06qMnR4fCk — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 2, 2023

According to New York Post, the dress you see on Fake Selena is actually the one Lily James wore at the Met Gala in 2022. Yahoo! News mentioned that the picture was wildly popular on Twitter: