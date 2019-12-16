      Weather Alert

If Giving Up Booze for ‘Dry January’ Isn’t Your Thing, You Could Celebrate ‘Veganuary’

Dec 16, 2019 @ 3:32pm
Next month, some people will participate in Dry January and abstain from drinking alcohol for 31 days. Others may participate in Veganuary.

Veganuary is “a non-profit organization that encourages people around the world to try vegan for January and beyond.”

Veganuary says 2019 was its most successful year yet, with more than a quarter of a million people taking the pledge to try a vegan diet.

They’ve enlisted some “Hollywood A-listers” to get the word out about the idea, like Joaquin Phoenix, Alicia Silverstone, Mayim Bialik, and Evanna Lynch.

Veganuary hopes to have 350,000 participants in January. As of now, only about 65,000 people have signed up.

