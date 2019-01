LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Idris Elba attends the UK premiere of "Yardie" at the BFI Southbank on August 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

He might be the hottest DJ like EVER!

You may have missed his name while scrolling through the artists performing at Coachella but Idris Elba will be there.

Yes, the real Idris Elba, not some band named after him.

Elba is a DJ and sometimes performs under the name DJ Big Driis. He will do a set on both Coachella Saturdays in April.

WHO KNEW??