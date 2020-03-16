Idris Elba Diagnosed With COVID-19

      Breaking News
Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:47pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Idris Elba attends the UK premiere of "Yardie" at the BFI Southbank on August 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Idris Elba has become the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 aka coronavirus.

He revealed the diagnosis on his Twitter account and according to him he “had no symptoms.”

In the video, Elba also stated that he was tested last Friday after being exposed to someone who had tested positive.

Elba has decided to quarantine himself and is asking that everyone take this pandemic seriously.

