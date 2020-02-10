Idina Menzel Performs “Into the Unknown” With a Team of Elsa’s From Around the World

Definitely one of the highlights from last night’s Oscars! Inclusivity.
Watch #IdinaMenzel perform “Into the Unknown” from #Frozen2 at the #Oscars, alongside nine women who’ve voiced Elsa in countries from Norway to Thailand. https://t.co/DESvh2kwvU
— billboard (@billboard) February 10, 2020
Watch #IdinaMenzel perform “Into the Unknown” from #Frozen2 at the #Oscars, alongside nine women who’ve voiced Elsa in countries from Norway to Thailand. https://t.co/DESvh2kwvU
— billboard (@billboard) February 10, 2020