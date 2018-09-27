ICYMI: The Final Fantastic Beasts Trailer is Here Squeeeeee!!! I am beyond excited for this movie. I mean how can you not. We get to still live in our Harry Potter World. Also Jude Law as Dumbledore is so much yes. Come on, November! Fantastic BeastsHarry PotterJK Rowling SHARE RELATED CONTENT J.K. Rowling Reveals 20 Year Old Harry Potter Secret Riverdale’s Cast Takes A Friendship Test; What Lilli Said About Cole Louder than Life Has Been CANCELED Due to Unsafe Conditions ‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Playing at the Haunted Louisville Palace 75 Year Old Naps With Cats At A Shelter and Raises Thousands Shin Lim from AGT Gives Us Life