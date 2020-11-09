      Weather Alert

ICYMI: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Had Hours to Prep Ahead of Election Results

Nov 9, 2020 @ 7:18am

Dave Chappelle was set to host the post-election ‘SNL’, but they decided to work in the fact media outlets were projecting a winner.

Jim Carrey was back to play Joe Biden as well as Maya Rudolph to play Kamala Harris. And of course, The Foo Fighters showed up to the party to perform a brand new single.

Alec Baldwin has also officially said he is out of a job on ‘SNL’.

President Trump is taking evidence to court today to expose many instances of fraud across the country so stay tuned…

TAGS
Alec Baldwin Dave Chappelle Jim Carrey maya rudolph post election Saturday Night Live SNL The Foo Fighters
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Your iPhone Now Has A Secret Button??
Netflix Confirms 'You' Season 3 Is In Production
ICYMI: 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Reunion Featured Original Cast and Superstar Cameos
Free Food For Election Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE