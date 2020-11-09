ICYMI: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Had Hours to Prep Ahead of Election Results
Dave Chappelle was set to host the post-election ‘SNL’, but they decided to work in the fact media outlets were projecting a winner.
Jim Carrey was back to play Joe Biden as well as Maya Rudolph to play Kamala Harris. And of course, The Foo Fighters showed up to the party to perform a brand new single.
Alec Baldwin has also officially said he is out of a job on ‘SNL’.
