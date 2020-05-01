ICYMI – A Parks And Recreation Special
YEP! They got the whole gang back together for this special that aired on NBC last night! The episode surrounded Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, trying to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.
State Farm and Subaru paid for it and it was a fundraiser for Feeding America, which enables food banks across the U.S. to serve individuals facing hunger during this pandemic.
State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the “Parks and Recreation” writers/producers/cast are matching donations made through May 21. All together, they will give up to $500,000 in matching donations.