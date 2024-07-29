Ice Spice Talks About Being Confused During Super Bowl

Source: YouTube

We all felt that when Ice Spice said to Jimmy Fallon, “ever since I was a little girl, I knew I wanted to make a lot of money.” Same, girl. There was more to her latest sit-down at The Tonight Show though.

They talked about her rise to fame at the Best New Artist at the VMAs after being someone’s plus-one the year before at the same awards show. Her highlight of her Grammy night wasn’t even her four nominations — it was simply getting to meet Beyoncé. Now she’s dreaming of a collaboration with her despite playing it cool when someone calls to work with her.

She and Jimmy go over her confusion during the Super Bowl alongside Taylor Swift.

I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused. You know, that day I had a sense of knowing [about football] , but it just went away. I honestly would wait until Taylor cheered.

Ice Spice’s debut album “Y2K” is now out to signify her birthday. She was literally born on January 1, 2000. She says she has around three pages of albums names and that title just stuck out and was also probably the shortest one.