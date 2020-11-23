Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Has Passed Away at 37
Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge that was huge several years ago?
Sad news as its co-creator, 37 year-old Patrick Quinn, died on Sunday after a seven-year battle with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Patrick and Pete Frates (who also has ALS) created The Ice Bucket Challenge. It consisted of posting videos to social media of a person dumping a bucket of ice water on themselves. That person would then nominate others to take the challenge.
It went viral in 2014, and was responsible for raising more than $220 million in the fight against ALS. Participants in The Ice Bucket Challenge included movie stars, famous athletes and well-known politicians.
“Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him,” ALS Association, via NPR News.
