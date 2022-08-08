“iCarly” Star Says Nickelodeon Offered Her “Hush Money”

Jennette McCurdy, who starred in iCarly alongside Miranda Cosgrove, is unloading some explosive secrets in a new memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. She claims that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.” According to McCurdy, The Creator touched her shoulders inappropriately and encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was 18. She doesn’t name names, but Dan Schneider was the creator and showrunner for iCarly as well as the spin-off Sam & Cat until he was let go from the network in the spring of 2018.
“My shoulders do have a lot of knots in them, but I don’t want The Creator to be the one rubbing them out,” McCurdy said, according to an excerpt. In reference to alcohol, McCurdy recalls another push from “The Creator” comparing iCarly to Victorious. “The Victorious kids get drunk together all the time,” he allegedly said. “The iCarly kids are so wholesome. We need to give you guys a little edge.”
McCurdy says she turned down Nickelodeon’s hush money.
