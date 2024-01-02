Ian Ziering Attacked By Group On Mini Bikes

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering found himself in a physical altercation with a group of mini bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday. TMZ has video that shows Ziering fending off multiple people and trying to run. The LAPD responded to “reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly.” Ziering explained more about the incident on Instagram, admitting it started when he got out of the car because one of the bikes got too close to his car. “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.” “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)