“I Love The 90s'” Tour Coming Back

Jun 8, 2021 @ 8:56am

The I Love the ’90s Tour is returning to the U.S. in August with Vanilla Ice once again serving as the headliner. There will be a rotating crew of Nineties stars that includes Rob Base, Kid ‘n Play, Naughty by Nature, Coolio, Young MC, All-4-One, C+C Music Factory feat. Freedom Williams, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-A-lot, and Tag Team. The closest it will be to Louisville is August 21st at a Cincinnati Reds Game in Great American Ball Park.

 

If they stick to the formula from the past, expect most of the acts to play three- or four-song sets building up to headliner Vanilla Ice. He closes out the night with nostalgic hits like “Ninja Rap,” “Play That Funky Music,” and, of course, “Ice Ice Baby.”

 

