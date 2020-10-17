‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Adaption Coming to Amazon
Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt looking up in fear in a scene from the film 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer', 1998. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
Now the real question is are Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. coming back! Amazon just ordered up a tv adaption of the hit horror films ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’!
The 1997 hit film was based around a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers had an accident on graduation night and then are stalked by a mysterious killer.