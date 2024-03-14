Hype Song List

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

March 14, 2024 8:19AM EDT
Concert crowd – picture with a lof of people dancing i a concert, night club with raised their hands up! Amazing colours!

Ashley from Meade County texted: BEN AND KELLY, help a lady out!! I am trying to build a playlist of hype music that is appropriate to play at a preteen baseball game. Got anything for me? 🤣🫣 MISSION ACCEPTED!

 

  • Nelly – Batter Up
  • NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me
  • NSYNC – Pop
  • Macklemore – Can’t Hold Us
  • Eminem – Lose Yourself
  • Imagine Dragons – Believer?
  • Black Eyed Peas – Pump It/Let’s Get it Started
  • The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
  • Metallica – Enter Sandman?
  • Darude – Sandstorm
  • Sia – Unstoppable
  • Taylor Swift – Ready For It
  • Rob Dougan – Clubbed To Death (The Matrix Soundtrack)
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
  • Avicii – Wake Me Up/Levels
  • Guns N Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
  • DJ Khaled & T-Pain – All I Do Is Win
  • LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem
  • Muse Supermassive Black Hole
  • DJ UNK- Walk It Out
  • Skillet – Invincible

 

