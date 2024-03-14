Hype Song List
March 14, 2024 8:19AM EDT
Ashley from Meade County texted: BEN AND KELLY, help a lady out!! I am trying to build a playlist of hype music that is appropriate to play at a preteen baseball game. Got anything for me? 🤣🫣 MISSION ACCEPTED!
- Nelly – Batter Up
- NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me
- NSYNC – Pop
- Macklemore – Can’t Hold Us
- Eminem – Lose Yourself
- Imagine Dragons – Believer?
- Black Eyed Peas – Pump It/Let’s Get it Started
- The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
- Metallica – Enter Sandman?
- Darude – Sandstorm
- Sia – Unstoppable
- Taylor Swift – Ready For It
- Rob Dougan – Clubbed To Death (The Matrix Soundtrack)
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- Avicii – Wake Me Up/Levels
- Guns N Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
- DJ Khaled & T-Pain – All I Do Is Win
- LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem
- Muse Supermassive Black Hole
- DJ UNK- Walk It Out
- Skillet – Invincible
