Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Hulu Testing A Watch Party Experience

May 29, 2020 @ 8:48am

Hulu is testing a new co-viewing feature that will help facilitate the type of virtual movie nights that have become popular as Americans isolate at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hulu Watch Party will allow subscribers in different places to co-view a TV show or movie.

The technology launched yesterday (Thursday) on the Hulu website for subscribers to its $12-per-month no-ads plan.

Those who watch together will see a chat function that allows them to share reactions in real time.

 

MORE HERE

