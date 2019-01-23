Hulu Is Dropping the Price of Its Most Popular Plan to $5.99 per Month

If you subscribe to Hulu then surprise, you’re in for a price decrease, but there is a catch. The decrease only affects Hulu most popular plan, the basic plan.

Subscribers with the basic plan will not pay $5.99 down 25 percent from $7.99. Hulu hopes that the decrease will attract people that may dump Netflix due to its recent price increase.

For those that subscribe to Hulu’s live T.V. service from $39.99 to $49.99, their ad-streaming option will stay the same at $11.99. Hulu’s new prices will go into effect on February 26th.