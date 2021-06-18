Hula Hoop Fitness Is Taking Over Tik Tok

There’s no shortage of exercise content on TikTok. From workout motivation tips to Peloton hacks and now to hula hoop fitness.
If you look up #hulahoop videos, they’ve gotten a crazy 925 million views, and more than 200 million more under #hulahoopfitness and #weightedhulahoop — and include all types of workouts. Some feature traditional hula hooping set to upbeat music, others tout the strengthening powers of using a weighted hoop, and there are some users that feature TikTok dance-style routines. It’s basically a way to have fun while you exercise — sometimes in as few as five minutes a day.
Those perks are legit, according to certified personal trainer and fitness consultant Rob Pambrun. Using a weighted hoop in particular adds extra resistance that works your core more and gets your heart rate up for cardio benefits.