Source: YouTube

Actor Hugh Jackman used to be a clown.

The star admitted during this week’s episode of “Hot Ones” to dressing up like a clown for children’s parties before his epic rise to fame and had some fun stories to share about his experiences.

Jackman said, “I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills.”

He shared some stories of his experiences as a clown and admitted things didn’t always go as planned.

“I broke my rule and I did an eight-year-old party. I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out.

“And this kid yelled to his mom, ‘Mom, this clown is crap.’ I was like, ‘Shut up kid, shut up kid!’”

Jackman said the only trick he knew how to perform at the time was a simple juggling act, so he went for it. He happened to have eggs with him that day, so he picked them up, but he didn’t use the skill at all.

“I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, what about that?’ I just cracked it on my head.”

He said the young child seemed amused so he continued.

“I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that’s it.”

He reflected on the payout for his little stunt.

“50 bucks. Not worth it.”